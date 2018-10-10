WWE's Charlotte Flair 'humbled' to be alongside Trish Stratus and Lita at Evolution

other-sports

Charlotte Flair had a quick tete-a-tete with us to share thoughts about Evolution, her performance, the wrestlers that inspire her and the reason she wants to be the best.

Pic Courtesy/ Charlotte Flair's Instagram

WWE female wrestling superstar Charlotte Flair faced her friend-turned-rival Becky Lynch at the WWE pay-per-view Super Show Down in Australia recently. Charlotte Flair went on to win the match via disqualification. Charlotte will meet Becky Lynch for another shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's title at WWE's first ever all-women PPV called Evolution.

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The 32-year-old WWE female superstar is a record-tying seven-time women's champion - NXT champion, Divas champion, four-time RAW Women's champion and two-time SmackDown Women's champion. She is the first and only wrestler to hold all four WWE titles. She is also the longest-reigning SD Live women's champ.

What are your thoughts on friend-turned-foe Becky Lynch as the new SmackDown Women's champion? Do you think she deserves it?

Yes, I 100 per cent believe she deserves it, but I think she went about with it in the wrong way. We could still be friends with her being the champion.

How does it feel being part of an epic and first-ever women's PPV Evolution?

It has not yet hit me yet. But to think that I am going to be part of an event that has WWE legends like Lita and Trish Stratus and future female wrestlers from NXT, is very humbling. I have the opportunity to show the world that there is only one Queen in WWE. So it is pretty exciting.

What is the force that drives you to perform on such a superlative level all the time?

Firstly, it is my desire to be the best in my generation. Secondly, there is nothing that I love more than performing in the WWE ring. And finally, I have made it my life's mission to continue my little brother's dream.

Which wrestling superstars do you draw inspiration from?

The two people that I believe have helped me the most would have to be AJ Styles and Tyler Breeze. AJ has been a mentor on the main WWE roster, while Tyler helped me through my entire NXT days.

What is the one thing you would like to say to your fans in India?

Remember, if you want to do anything, do it with flair!

