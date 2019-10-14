WWE's Hardy Boyz Jeff and Matt Hardy's wives get into heated argument on Twitter

WWE superstars The Hardy Boyz are one of the most renowned tag team factions in the history of the business. Matt and Jeff Hardy's wives recently began a war on Twitter with regards to Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest.

It all began when Jeff Hardy's wife Beth took to social networking site Twitter to talk about Jeff's recent arrest. Beth Hardy said, "Kept my mouth shut for too long. Don’t take ANY info seriously from “family” when it comes to me or Jeff. “Family” quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they’re more worried about their online presence than Jeff."

Kept my mouth shut for too long. Don’t take ANY info seriously from “family” when it comes to me or Jeff. “Family” quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they’re more worried about their online presence than Jeff. — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) October 13, 2019

Matt Hardy's wife Reby immediately took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of a message that she typed on her phone. Reby Hardy's message read, "No matter how much you dislike him, MATT IS STILL HIS BROTHER, here LONG before your ass & is family, not "family", PERIOD. Any statements from Matt about Jeff don't need YOUR approval; it ain't about YOU. I know it kills you to have anyone acknowledge that the facade of a perfect life you try to maintain is a f***ing joke, but not everyone thinks the sun shines out of your asses, Beth, and not everyone wants to be complicit in your "protecting" & enabling of a man who is well on his way to killing himself or someone else. You're an idiot if you really believe Jeff's actions don't affect Matt; they do & he has every f***ing right to speak his mind on HIS OWN BROTHER. Remember, he speaks from EXPERIENCE.

Unlike you, we don't run & hide from our issues & pretend nothing is or was ever wrong in this house. Matt was the absolute worst & I've seen how bad it can truly get. I know how this story ends if you don't f***ing wake up already. Worry about THAT instead of what is said to "f***ing nobodies online", as you so eloquently describe their fans. It's not "talking shit", it's living in REALITY & holding people accountable when they need it. Maybe it's time to put the wine emojis away, drop the Twitter stuntin & put that energy into keeping your man from driving f***ed up on the streets I drive WITH MY CHILDREN before trying to come at a man for addressing his own blood/business partner. In short, & as always, MIND YOUR f***ING BUSINESS. Here is a look at the message Reby posted online.

The Hardy Boyz made their debut in WWE IN 1998 and rapidly became a household name. They are known for the epic Tables Ladders and Chairs match along with Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz at WrestleMania.

The Hardy Boyz are 6 times tag team champions and 1 time Raw and SmackDown tag team champions each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates