WWE's super-siblings that have always got each others back

On Siblings Day, we take a look at some of the famous siblings in WWE history.

The Bella sisters

The Bella Twins:

The Bella Twins were a professional wrestling tag team who performed on WWE and consisted of twin sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella. The Bella Twins are both former Divas Champions, with Nikki having held the title twice and Brie once. In November 2015, Nikki was ranked No. 1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Female 50 in 2015.

The McMahons:

Fourth-generation wrestling promoters and members of the McMahon family, Stephanie and Shane are not names to mess with when it comes to professional wrestling. With both getting involved in the business at an early age, they have worked their way to become the most recognized faces in the business. With Shane as the WWE vice-chairman of Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc, and Stephanie as the chief brand officer (CBO) of WWE both have been professional wrestlers that continue to appear as an on-screen authority figures and occasional wrestlers on the various brand platforms.

The Hardy Boyz:

Winning the Smackdown Tag team championship last night, the Hardy Boyz are a phenomenon in WWE. Matt Hardy burst onto the scene in a set of plaid tights in 1994 at age 19, but more than 20 years later, he’s still dropping jaws while living his childhood dream. Alongside his brother Jeff, Matt helped to revolutionize tag team wrestling in The Attitude Era, capturing the Tag Team Championships again and again in iconic battles against the likes of Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz. The legendary bouts incorporated amazing innovations in the form of groundbreaking Ladder Matches and, soon after, the first TLC Matches. After building a reputation as a high-flying and highly successful duo, The Hardy Boyz took WWE by storm as solo competitors. Matt started to spread the virtues of “Mattitude” en route to multiple titles, including the United States, Hardcore, European and Cruiserweight Championship.

The Usos:

Defeated last night by the Hardy Boyz on the Smackdown platform, the Usos are an American professional wrestling tag team composed of twin brothers Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu known by their ring names Jey and Jimmy Uso. Trained since childhood by their father Rikishi, the team debuted in WWE's developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009, where they became FCW Florida Tag Team Champions. They were moved to the main roster the following year and have gone on to be overall six-time tag team champions in WWE, capturing the WWE (now Raw) Tag Team Championship twice in 2014 and winning the Slammy Award for Tag Team of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. In 2017, they became SmackDown Tag Team Champions on three different occasions, with number four coming in 2019, setting the record for that title. They were the first team to win both the WWE/Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Singh Brothers:

India’s very on champions, brothers Sunil and Samir Singh have always had a knack for discovering the next big opportunity and pursuing it by any means necessary. Their accomplishments landed them in WWE Network's groundbreaking Cruiserweight Classic and, although neither of the Singh Brothers won the tournament, they quickly proved to be as opportunistic and enterprising as any Superstar who laced up a pair of boots.

The two brothers found themselves competing on the Cruiserweight-exclusive 205 Live show as well as WWE NXT, at least until they saw their biggest chance yet to shine on the brightest stage available and joined up with Jinder Mahal during The Modern Day Maharaja’s run to the WWE Championship. Not only were The Singh Brothers instrumental in helping Mahal win the coveted title, they proved to be crucial in his defense of it.

