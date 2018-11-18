X-Men: Apocalypse was an 'excruciating' experience for Oscar Isaac

hollywood

Oscar Isaac has admitted that shooting for X-Men: Apocalypse in a "glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit" was "excruciating" for him

Actor Oscar Isaac has admitted that shooting for X-Men: Apocalypse in a "glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit" was "excruciating" for him. The 39-year-old actor, star of films such as Annihilation, Ex Machina" and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, told GQ in a video interview that he had no idea what he was getting into when he said yes to the project.

"'Apocalypse', that was excruciating. I didn't know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening. That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn't move my head, ever," Isaac said.

The actor said one of the reasons why he signed the film was that he would be acting alongside James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and others. "I was like, 'Oh, I get to work with these great actors that I like so much', but I couldn't even see them because I couldn't move my head. And I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that's the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes," he said.

"And so I just wouldn't ever talk to anybody, and I was just going to be sitting and I couldn't really move, and like, sweating inside the mask and the helmet. And then getting it off was the worst part, because they just had to kind of scrape it off for hours and hours. So, that was 'X-Men: Apocalypse'," he added.

The 2016 superhero film, directed by Bryan Singer, also featured Nicholas Hoult, Rose Byrne, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp and Olivia Munn. It earned over USD 500 million dollars worldwide.

