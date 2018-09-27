X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer: Jean Grey unleashes her powers

hollywood

The first trailer of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix is out now and with this, Sophie Turner's Jean Grey gets her very own movie in the X-Men universe

X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer still

In Dark Phoenix, the X-men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable.

The trailer gives an in-depth look at Grey's journey from an unwanted child who accidentally contributes to a car accident, to a young woman who resorts to seeking out counsel form Magneto (played by Michael Fassbender) after feeling betrayed by Charles Xavier (played by James McAvoy).

Watch the trailer of X-Men: Dark Phoenix



Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiralling out of control and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together.

Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite -- not only to save Jean's soul but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

The film will also feature Jennifer Lawrence, returning as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops and Evan Peters as Quicksilver. Written and directed by Simon, who also served as the scriptwriter for the 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, the film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2019.

