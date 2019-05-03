Xavi Hernandez to retire at end of season

football

FC Barcelona legend midfielder Xavi Hernandez has announced that he will retire at the end of the season to move into coaching

The Terrassa native in a statement said, "It has been a privilege to play until the age of 39. This 2018-19 season will be my last as a player, but I hope the future offers the chance to be a coach."

Xavi further confirmed his intention to follow in the footsteps of Dutch footballer and coach Johan Cruyff.

"I like to see teams take the initiative on the field. To play attacking football, and to demonstrate the essence of what we all have loved since our infancy: possession-based football."

Having scored 85 goals between 1998 to 2015, Xavi holds an all-time appearances record of 767 for FC Barcelona. He arrived at the club during the 1991-92 season for the under-12 team.

Later on, La Masia became the place where he learned the fundamentals of midfield from Pep Guardiola, whom Xavi succeeded and became the backbone of Barcelona for almost two decades.

Xavi went on to win 25 titles, including the treble seasons of 2008-09 and 2014-15. In total he holds eight La Liga, three Copa del Rey, four UEFA Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cup, six Spanish Super Cup, and two UEFA Super Cup. Xavi is a six-time Copa Catalunya and one-time Catalunya Super Cup winner.

