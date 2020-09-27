Xbox or PlayStation?

The Variants

Each console will be launching two variants. While Sony has gone with the PS5 disc and digital edition, Microsoft has chosen a more unorthodox path. The Sony PS5 consoles are identical, except for a Blu-ray drive in the more expensive variety. There is no performance and size difference between the two.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has two completely different versions. The main version is called Xbox Series X, and the cheaper one is called Xbox Series S. While Series X is their disc sporting, high-end 4K delivering Behemoth, Series S is a tiny digital-only box that will deliver a 1440p next-gen gaming experience. It is available at a significantly lower price point compared to the other consoles. A lower price point of entry gives Xbox a serious advantage, especially in such uncertain times. Performance wise, judging purely from the specs, the Xbox Series X seems to have a slight edge over the PS5. Of course, any real-world difference will only be seen once the console is released in the market.



In the end though, the thing that will really matter is the games. PlayStation will seemingly follow their tried and tested PlayStation Plus model, where they give you two games and you have to pay a yearly subscription to play online multiplayer. Xbox has gone the other way, giving users access to a bunch of games and exclusives right off the bat with the Xbox game pass.

With the recent announcement of EA joining hands, we will see big ticket titles like FIFA and Star Wars make themselves available on the Xbox subscription platform. This is a killer deal at around Rs 699 a month for the ultimate pass.

As far as exclusives go, Xbox again has an advantage here, with more exclusives releasing in the first year. Compare that to the PS5 where most of their exclusives will also be available on the PS4 in the first year.

As for availability and pricing, much hasn't been revealed for India as far as the PS5 is concerned. In fact, we aren't even in the first or may be even the second round of console releases. India pricing has not been revealed either, even though pre-orders have already begun. Whereas Xbox Series X will be available close to the international release date at R49,990, but there is no official India launch date for the Series S, which will retail for R34,990 when it does.



As of now, Xbox is my choice to buy at launch because I feel it has more to offer, especially if you already have a PS4. The Xbox Series S is also a great console for parents to buy; getting the next-gen gaming machine for your kids spending a fraction of what the top-line console costs is great. Then again, there is Xbox Game pass that now includes games from EA, which in itself is a killer deal. This combination will play out well in a value conscious market like India. As for the PS5, I think I will wait and and pick it up when a pro version is out.

