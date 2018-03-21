Xi Jinping: China ready to fight 'bloody battle'

President Xi Jinping delivered a blistering nationalist speech yesterday, warning against any attempts to split China and touting the country's readiness to fight "the bloody battle" to regain its rightful place in the world



Xi Jinping. Pic/AP

President Xi Jinping delivered a blistering nationalist speech yesterday, warning against any attempts to split China and touting the country's readiness to fight "the bloody battle" to regain its rightful place in the world.

Days after President Donald Trump signed new rules allowing top-level US officials to travel to Taiwan, Xi warned that Beijing would defend its "one China principle", which sees the self-ruling island as its territory awaiting reunification. "All acts and tricks to separate the country are doomed to fail and will be condemned by the people and punished by history," Xi said.

He also sought to address concerns about ambitious Chinese development projects abroad, saying they "will not pose a threat to any country." Xi used the speech to espouse his vision of realising the "rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" — the "greatest dream" of the world's second-largest economy.

