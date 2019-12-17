Xi Jinping praises Carrie Lam, police for crackdown on pro-democracy protests

In this photo provided by Hong Kong Government Information ServicesChinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Beijing. Pic/AP

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday praised beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam as well as the city's police and said Beijing has "unswerving determination" to protect China's sovereignty over the former British colony as he met her for the second time in two months.

Since June, Hong Kong has seen massive, regular demonstrations, which started in opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed its citizens to be extradited to the mainland. The protests quickly morphed into wider calls for democracy and opposition to growing Chinese influence. China has blamed Western countries for stirring up unrest in Hong Kong.

Lam, who is visiting Beijing for consultations with the central government on the future course of action, met President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and other top officials. "Facing difficulties and pressure, Chief Executive Lam has stood firm on the 'one country, two systems' principle, governed in accordance with the law, and remained dedicated. You did plenty of work in difficult situations," the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Xi as telling Lam.

He reiterated the central government's support for the Hong Kong's police force and said Lam had led the city's government in responding actively to society's concerns. "(Lam's government) rolled out policy initiatives to support businesses, alleviate people's woes, and seriously solve deep-rooted conflicts and problems in society," Xi said. "The central government fully acknowledges your courage and commitment in these unusual times."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever