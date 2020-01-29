Xi meets WHO chief to contain Coronavirus

People queue for free face masks outside a cosmetics shop at Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Beijing: China has reported 25 more deaths from the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic, taking the number of fatalities to 106 as confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stands at 4,515, the health authorities announced on Tuesday.

Barring Tibet, all Chinese provinces have reported the virus cases, posing a major challenge for the health authorities to contain it.

Overseas confirmed cases have been reported in Thailand (7), Japan (3), South Korea (3), the United States (3), Vietnam (2), Singapore (4), Malaysia (3), Nepal (1), France (3), Australia (4) and Sri Lanka (1).

The death toll from a Coronavirus outbreak has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said. The authorities of Hubei province, said 24 more people had died from the virus with 1,291 more infections.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,515 cumulative confirmed cases of pneumonia had been reported in Hubei, while 2,567 patients are hospitalised, with 563 in severe conditions and 127 in critical conditions, the Hubei provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

Hospitals across the province received 31,934 fever patients on Monday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China's top cities of Beijing and Shanghai reported their first deaths from the novel coronavirus on late Monday first, the health commissions in both Beijing and Shanghai reported.

A 50-year-old male died of respiratory failure in Beijing on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the Coronavirus a 'demon' which should be brought under control as he met the WHO chief who assured all necessary help.

He got the crucial support from WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who said the UN health body 'does not recommend the evacuation of nationals.'

106

Total no. of fatalities in China

Hong Kong halts all trains to China

Hong Kong's leader has announced that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said that both the high-speed rail station and the regular train station would be closed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever