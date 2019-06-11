Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Review: One of the best gaming smartphone in market

science-technology

What does the Xiaomi's new smartphone in the market has to offer for the young gaming enthusiasts? Let's find out

Screenshot from the official trailer of Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Smartphone

Ever since PUBG game ventured into India, sales of gaming smartphone have seen an upward surge in the smartphone market in the country. Moreover, Popular games like Asphalt 9: Legends demands higher graphics in the smartphones; owing to which smartphone-makers are willing to churn out more gaming smartphones in the market.

One of the big players in the gaming smartphone industry, Xiaomi has recently launched its flagship smartphone in the market. Xiaomi Black Shark 2, which is the third smartphone in the Chinese company's Black Shark series, has gained popularity among gaming enthusiasts.

Design and Build

The design-build of Black Shark 2 resembles the design features of gaming laptops. The device comes with a metal build and has glass accents running through the back. The back and sides of the smartphone have RGB lighting, thus making it more attractive for gamers. However, the smartphone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users can opt for wireless headphones or Type-C headphones.

At 208 grams Black Shark weighs feels quite heavy. However, due to the build quality and design of the device, users would have an easy grip. Furthermore, the device offers a physical switch key, which is located on the side, enables the user to switch Black Shark 2 into gaming mode quickly.

Although the smartphone does not come with IP dust or water resistance rating, a rubber protective layer inside protects the SIM tray.

Display and Touch

With 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, Black Shark 2 offers display resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Unlike other smartphones, Black Shark 2 does not have a notch. instead, the company has installed small bezels on the top and the bottom edges of the display in order to take care of all the sensors. As notches affect gameplay.

However, brightness levels of the device is not up to the mark. Nevertheless, the smartphone offers quite accurate display quality with proper colour levels.

Black Shark 2 has a new feature called Magic Touch, which is quite similar to Apple’s 3D Touch technology. The new feature allows the smartphone to record how much pressure is being applied to its display, which further enhances the gaming experience for the user.

Software

Black Shark 2 comes with a customised Game Mode known as Shark Space, where features are added to it specifically for better gaming experience.

Xiaomi's device runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system with Joy UI skin. The device worked seamlessly with quick toggle settings. Even while playing games on Shark Space, the device ran much smoother and responsive.

Performance

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with an Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage, Black Shark 2 can be said that the device is one of the strongest performers in the smartphone market.

When it comes to gameplay, small games like Marvel Champions, Cash Inc, Crowd City and heavy, demanding games like PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Pokemon GO, performed smoothly on Black Shark 2.

Audio and Vibrations

Xiaomi's latest gaming smartphone offers two powerful speakers that offers extremely clear and quite pleasing sound quality. Vibrational motors of the device is quite powerful when compared to other smartphones. Users can feel phone rumble when required thus offering enhanced gameplay.

Cameras

The Black Shark 2 clicks quite impressive pictures from front camera. The device's sensor is quick to focus and respond to adjustments. The device also enables user to record 4K resolution videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

The images taken with the front camera came out quite bright and colourful even in dimly lit situations. The focus was apt and the device was able to capture all of the required details.

Battery

The Black Shark 2, which is packed by powerful 4,000mAh battery, lasts more than a day. The device also comes with 27W fast charging technology which enables the smartphone to attain 100 percent charge in less than one and a half hour.

Conclusion

Black Shark 2 is a good gaming companion and a stellar smartphone overall. The device offers amazing gaming expereince for a gaming enthusiast. Black Shark 2 is a highly recomended smartphone for a person that loves to play game on the go.