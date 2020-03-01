Ya Ali singer Zubeen Garg to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours

Ya Ali singer Zubeen Garg, in case you were unaware, collapsed during an event in Guwahati. He was admitted to the hospital and will now be kept under surveillance in the ICU for the next 24 hours.

Talking about the singer's health to EasyMojo, his manager Siddharth Sharma informed the portal how 12 doctors from every department of the private hospital have been attending at the ICU to ensure he's fine. The manager also added Garg has been consuming fruits and juices that are being provided by the hospital staff.

That's not all, Sharma also revealed the singer who was scheduled to perform at the Kokrajhar district will now have to postpone the performance owning to his sensitive health at the moment. The Nemcare Hospital, where he's currently admitted, reports the singer has got a few stitches on his tongue and has also hurt his neck and hand.

However, his fans don't have to worry at all since the singer is recovering and reviving quickly. The Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to his Twitter account and wrote that he visited the hospital to enquire about Garg's health condition and said he was glad to know his condition was stable, take a look:

Visited Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati to enquire about the health condition of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.



Glad to learn that his condition is stable. Wishing for his speedy recovery. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 29, 2020

We hope the singer recovers fast and gets back to the stage faster!

