Search

Yaadein: Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to release the song on April 14

Published: Apr 13, 2020, 18:45 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to release the song Yaadein on April 14 as a tribute to his father!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Avitesh Shrivastava
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Avitesh Shrivastava

Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late composer Aadesh Shrivastava, will soon release a song titled Yaadein through which he and his co-singer Raveena Mehta wish to give a sense of hope during the ongoing COVID -19 crisis.

Avitesh is the lyricist, composer, and singer of Yaadein. He is joined by Raveena as a singer on the song.

Yaadein encapsulates love and remembrance. A song that is rooted in the belief that above all else, love prevails," said Avitesh, whose debut single Main hua tera had released in 2018.

Have a look at his post:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Get ready for #Yaadein releasing on 14th April 2020 @raveenamehtaofficial @dimpleamrin @dhruwal.patel @krossovergroup and @tinas7245

A post shared by Avi (@iamavitesh) onApr 11, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

Talking about the song, Raveena, a singer and songwriter who grew up in Belgium, UK and India, said: "As the world is faced with unprecedented circumstances in the battle of COVID-19, so many of us have been separated from our loved ones.

"We present Yaadein with the hope that it can serve as a reminder that distance means nothing when someone means everything," she added.

Avitesh and Raveena also star in the video directed by Dhruwal Patel and produced by Dimple Mehta.

The song, a Kross-over Entertainment presentation, will be launched on April 14.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK