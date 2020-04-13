Yaadein: Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to release the song on April 14
Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh to release the song Yaadein on April 14 as a tribute to his father!
Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late composer Aadesh Shrivastava, will soon release a song titled Yaadein through which he and his co-singer Raveena Mehta wish to give a sense of hope during the ongoing COVID -19 crisis.
Avitesh is the lyricist, composer, and singer of Yaadein. He is joined by Raveena as a singer on the song.
Yaadein encapsulates love and remembrance. A song that is rooted in the belief that above all else, love prevails," said Avitesh, whose debut single Main hua tera had released in 2018.
Have a look at his post:
Talking about the song, Raveena, a singer and songwriter who grew up in Belgium, UK and India, said: "As the world is faced with unprecedented circumstances in the battle of COVID-19, so many of us have been separated from our loved ones.
"We present Yaadein with the hope that it can serve as a reminder that distance means nothing when someone means everything," she added.
Avitesh and Raveena also star in the video directed by Dhruwal Patel and produced by Dimple Mehta.
The song, a Kross-over Entertainment presentation, will be launched on April 14.
