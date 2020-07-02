Yaara: An unforgettable story from a veteran storyteller with a star-studded cast

ZEE5, the largest Original content creator in India has been entertaining the audience with back to back Original films from Chintu Ka Birthday to Ghoomketu and Bamfaad. ZEE5 exclusively released the motion poster on their social media giving the audience a glimpse into the world of Yaara.

Coming soon on the video streaming platform will be ace director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, a direct-to-digital ZEE5 Original about family, friendship, honour and trust. One of the most anticipated premieres on ZEE5, Yaara is an unforgettable story with a stellar cast, a tale of friendship that will be celebrated in the coming years.

"Yaara is a homage to honour the friendship between four friends, a riveting take on any crime narrative that we have seen so far. I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions. It is great that the film will premiere on ZEE5, a platform that always backs meaningful content." expresses director Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Yaara is a crime drama that tests an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals. Set in the backdrop of North India, the narrative is wrapped in a thin sheet of history. This ZEE5 original film is a fun, stimulating and thrilling tale that will take you back in time in UP to witness the rise and fall of the of 4 friends rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. The movie is a licensed adaptation of the French Feature Film A Gang Story.

The film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment.

