Yahoo Messenger to shut down on July 17

California: Yahoo will be putting to rest its instant messaging app Yahoo Messenger on July 17. Those who will be still clinging to the ages-old messaging service will be redirected to the new group messaging app Squirrel, The Next Web reported. Users will have six months to download their chat history.

Yahoo has been beta-testing Squirrel since last month. It will be open to the public when Yahoo Messenger shuts down.