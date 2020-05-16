Yair Dabush on what inspired him to become a YouTube gaming sensation

“Success is often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.” Living by these words, Yair Dabush built a successful Youtube channel called ‘YairDD’ where he uploads videos of himself playing games. He started getting traction in December 2016 and since then he started growing.

His Youtube channel boasts over 43,000 subscribers currently with over 7 million total channel views (Almost as much as Israel’s population), making him one of the most known names in the Israeli Youtube community.

Yair used his platform to help the needy, by using Fortnite to earn money for charity. He made a Fortnite support a creator code and told his followers that the money he makes from the code will go to charity, which generated thousands of dollars that were later donated to a couple of local charities.

He was born in 1997 in Herzliya, Israel, and he always dreamt of being a successful Youtuber and a businessman. After a lot of work, he achieved the goals he set for himself. He’s one of the biggest YouTubers in Israel and has many lucrative ventures.

We asked him if he has any tips for people who want to be a Youtuber, Yair answered:

“Be consistent, Create content you love and the people will see you actually love and enjoy it, and they will enjoy the video, And don’t give up, it takes time.”

