Yami Gautam balancing Bollywood and business

It makes me proud and builds a feeling of responsibility in me," begins Yami Gautam, who has been chosen by the state of Himachal Pradesh as the brand ambassador for the Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala. The two-day event — scheduled for November 7 and 8 — is expected to witness the participation of investors from over 40 countries. While the tourism sector continues to be the biggest source of revenue for the state, the actor says this is the first step towards building new avenues of employment. "This shift towards proactively pursuing development is quintessential to creating a stronger workforce, and thus, a stronger future. It will bring in a dramatic change in my home state."

Gautam, who is a budding entrepreneur in the field of organic farming, hopes to pick the brains of the investors present at the event. "I hope to create a business model where farmers can directly sell their produce to consumers. Abstaining from the use of chemicals is a challenge, especially when it comes to protecting crops from pests. But we are developing natural methods to tackle the problem. The long-term idea is to encourage fresh produce to reach maximum people across the country."

