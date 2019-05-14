Yami Gautam begins shooting for Bala in Mumbai

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautamwill be seen together for their next a Dinesh Vijan film Bala. Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar as one of the female lead actors

Recently it was reported actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam are collaborating after a gap of 7 years post their debut film Vicky Donor. The duo will be seen together for their next a Dinesh Vijan film Bala. Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar as one of the female lead actors.

Fans across the globe rejoiced with the news that both their favourite actors Ayushmann and Yami are coming together once again after a long hiatus. For Yami, it will be her next after the massive success of Uri: The Surgical Strike which has become one of the biggest hits this year.

The film Bala has just gone on floors last week and Yami just joined the team for the shoot in Mumbai. As per the sources, Yami who recently got on board joined the cast and crew of Bala to begin shooting for the film in Mumbai. The shoot location of the film is well kept guarded to avoid any leaks from the sets. Yami who was last seen as an Intelligence officer in Uri will now be donning the hat of a supermodel from Lucknow.

It was seven years ago that Yami had stepped into Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, which launched Ayushmann Khurrana as well. Her latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike has also been a game-changer for her as well as the industry.

With a mix of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, Yami has dabbled in a variety of roles and subjects. In Kaabil, she played a visually challenged girl, while in Sarkar 3, she played a dark character, and in Uri..., the actress featured as an intelligence agent.

The film Bala is a story of a young man who is suffering from premature balding played by Ayushmann. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame and it's produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films.

