Yami Gautam: Being on app aided my groundwork

One of the most downloaded apps among the youth, TikTok has found an unlikely user in Yami Gautam. mid-day has learnt that the actor, who plays a TikTok star in Bala, signed up on the video-blogging app in order to get a first-hand account of the platform.

A source reveals that it was Gautam's idea to try her hand at the virtual universe before she reported to the set of the Amar Kaushik-directed film. "In Bala, Yami plays the role of a small-town aspiring model who goes on to become a TikTok star. Since the actor is rigorous with her work, she decided to open an account using an alias to understand the form of content that is popular on the app. She would regularly watch videos of women influencers, paying attention to their choice of scenes and acts."

Gautam says that experimenting with the app was a natural step towards inhabiting the world of her character. "I invest whole-heartedly in my characters. For Bala, I wanted to nail her nazakat and the small-town diction. Watching TikTok videos helped me with the groundwork. My first round of learning came from being on the app," she explains.

