Yami Gautam called out for disrespecting the Assamese culture, actress gives her clarification

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was in Assam, has now been called out on Twitter for allegedly disrespecting the culture of the state. She was at the airport when a fan tried to greet her with a Gamosa, a rectangular piece of cloth that happens to be of great significance for the people there.

However, as he tried to make her wear it, he was asked to step away by the security and the actress. The video has gone viral on social media and she was called out for her behaviour.

Take a look at their Tweet:

And this is what Gautam had to say on this:

My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner https://t.co/sUc4GPxfWv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

A user then wrote that the actress could clearly see he was coming with a Gamosa and how it was the pride of the Assamese culture. Have a look right here:

We respect your concern.However the man was not coming with a gun that you need self https://t.co/Fr5Jfxh1qU could clearly see that he was coming with https://t.co/fBEB9bxJxL's Assamese culture to honour people with Gamusa.The whole bollywood came during FF nobody did that — Sivangi Saikia (@SaikiaSivangi) March 1, 2020

To this, the Bala actress wrote that this was her third visit to Assam and she has always expressed her love and respect towards the Assamese culture. She also added it's insensitive to react to a single-sided story and spread hate. Take a look:

This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

On the work front, the actress is now gearing up for the rom-com, Ginny Weds Sunny!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates