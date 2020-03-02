Search

Yami Gautam called out for disrespecting the Assamese culture, actress gives her clarification

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 08:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Yami Gautam was called out on Twitter for disrespecting the Assamese culture, and this is what she had to say!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Yami Gautam
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Yami Gautam

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was in Assam, has now been called out on Twitter for allegedly disrespecting the culture of the state. She was at the airport when a fan tried to greet her with a Gamosa, a rectangular piece of cloth that happens to be of great significance for the people there.

However, as he tried to make her wear it, he was asked to step away by the security and the actress. The video has gone viral on social media and she was called out for her behaviour.

Take a look at their Tweet:

And this is what Gautam had to say on this:

A user then wrote that the actress could clearly see he was coming with a Gamosa and how it was the pride of the Assamese culture. Have a look right here:

To this, the Bala actress wrote that this was her third visit to Assam and she has always expressed her love and respect towards the Assamese culture. She also added it's insensitive to react to a single-sided story and spread hate. Take a look:

On the work front, the actress is now gearing up for the rom-com, Ginny Weds Sunny!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK