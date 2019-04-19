Yami Gautam: Consistency important to make it in industry

bollywood

Yami Gautam on working in Bollywood

Discussing nepotism when marking seven years to Vicky Donor, a film that gave the industry two self-made artistes in Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, is indeed an odd choice. "I don't think this holds true," says Gautam, when asked if meaty scripts rarely make it in the hands of those with no godfather in Bollywood.

"With each passing year, it's being proven that talent is the ultimate [requirement]. Sometimes, what one can achieve within a few years with someone's support is something another can achieve sooner, without any aid. But, when you have support, you have more chance to bag another film after one failure. This isn't an opportunity that an outsider gets."

Acknowledging that she did strike gold with her debut film, Shoojit Sircar's take on the story of a sperm donor, Gautam doesn't underplay the importance of carefully crafting a promising career trajectory after the jump-start. "Having a graph that [showcases] consistency is important. An actor should chose the work that best suits them."

