Yami Gautam conversed with IIT Powai students on Mental Health

bollywood

Yami Gautam spoke at IIT Powai on the importance of Mental Health and what it means to focus on a wholesome understanding of being fit

Yami Gautam with the students

Yami Gautam has been busy promoting her film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu which is soon slated for release. It also stars, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film looks at wrongful billing by private electrical companies in small towns across the country.

Yami apart from doing meaningful roles has always aimed to do something for the world and society we live in. Whether that is growing better food or supporting brands that are promoting sustainable fashion or buying books for a library in a govt school in Maharashtra. Recently, Yami took her support to a more important and pressing matter that needs to be discussed at length - Mental Health. The actress spoke at IIT Powai on the importance of Mental Health and what it means to focus on a wholesome understanding of being fit. As someone who works towards being both physically and mentally fit, Yami spoke on the trials and tribulations people go through, why asking for help is key, how each industry has problems and why one must have an outlet of some form to help reduce the pressure. She also discussed why India needs to embrace the word 'Therapy' and allow people to go without fear to a therapist if need be.

The students welcomed Yami by singing "Paani Da", the popular song from her debut film, Vicky Donor and the evening flowed by with a volley of questions on mental wellness which Yami answered beautifully, recalling her experiences of dealing with the pressures of the industry and how she tackles tough, mental health days.

When asked about her talk, she said, 'Mental health is such a taboo even to this day. It isn't a newer or older generation problem and pointing fingers never helps a situation. It is really good to see young people taking a step toward being mentally healthy and strong too and using whatever help they get to fight their illness. We need more and more people educated on the topic, young, old and everyone in between. I was honoured and delighted IIT thought me worthy to talk about it. Opening up is the first step to better mental health and if I can give someone the confidence to do the same, I think I have succeeded".

Also Read: Yami Gautam: Never Bought My Ticket To Mumbai, I Earned It

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates