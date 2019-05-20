Yami Gautam extends her support for rescue dogs on Rescue Dog Day 2019

bollywood

Recently, Yami Gautam, who loves animals, was roped in by international organisation WWF to be the voice and face of their campaign for the betterment and awareness for the sniffer dogs

Yami Gautam

Animal welfare is one of the leading causes that has driven passion and support of celebrities across the globe. Across the world, several organisations work relentlessly for the betterment of animals, their protection and their welfare. In India, there's a huge population of rescue and sniffer dogs who work with various departments including forest departments and even the armed forces.

Recently, Yami was roped in by international organisation WWF to be the voice and face of their campaign for the betterment and awareness for the sniffer dogs. Illegal wildlife trade is a growing problem in India and the Indian security forces work with sniffer and rescue dogs to avoid such activities and curb them.

Today, May 20, is observed as International Day of the Rescue Dogs. As a part of the programme, Yami will be further extending her support to the cause by making people aware through digital platforms about the need to appreciate the work done by security forces and especially these dogs who are specifically trained to curb such illegal activities. She intends to make her millions of fans across digital aware of the work that goes into stopping such illegal activities and the amazing work that our furry friends contribute to.

Speaking about it, Yami said, "I'm really happy that WWF and I collaborated on this unique and admirable initiative. I'm happy that I've been part of this campaign which helps bring forth the amazing work these lovely four-legged friends of ours do to help curb illegal trading. We just recognise the work put behind training these rescue dogs as it helps in the larger picture of curbing various illegal activities and today being Day of Rescue dogs I'm talking to my audience to make them aware of the work, the importance of the work done and just a general admiration for such initiatives."

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bala. Bala is the story of a young man who is suffering from premature balding played by Ayushmann. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame and it's produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil to get a grand release in China

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates