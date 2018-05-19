Yami Gautam: I'm happy with my fitness level, and MMA will make it better

Participating in MMA workshops to play intelligence officer in Uri, Yami on how the training will enhance her act



Yami Gautam

Set to slip into the role of an intelligence officer in Aditya Dhar's Uri, Yami Gautam has been testing her physical prowess by taking to mixed martial arts to do justice to her part. The makers of the venture, we hear, are including the training in her routine to fulfill two crucial requirements. While the training will help her pull off obstacle courses for reel with panache, it will also improve her body language, making it suited for the role she is set to play.

The actor tells mid-day, "The prep work has only begun. MMA is crucial for the role I play and that's why, intense training is underway. A lot of time will be invested in it. The training will help me better my body language. Playing an intelligence officer on screen demands a certain degree of discipline [from an actor]. I need to have a certain kind of body language, one that's tough. These sessions will help me achieve that."

Vicky Kaushal

Given that exercise forms a part of the actor's routine, she hopes she can take to the regimen with ease. "I have already been training before, personally. For a film based on real-life military operations, I need to look a certain way. I'm happy with my fitness level, and MMA will make it better. We will start shooting in June."

