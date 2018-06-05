Yami Gautam: Jumped at opportunity of making my character more believable

Yami Gautam will be seen playing an intelligence officer alongside actor Vicky Kaushal in Uri. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Uri attack of September 2016

Actress Yami Gautam has cut her long hair into a short bob hairstyle for her upcoming film Uri and she says she jumped at the opportunity to make her character more believable.

"I was extremely excited when the character needed this specific look for the film. When Aditya discussed it with me, I jumped at the opportunity of making my character more believable. So we did a few trials and then went ahead with it. I am loving my look, hope audiences love it too", Yami said in a statement.

The Vicky Donor actress also took to Twitter to share her new look and captioned it: "Life is short, make each hair flip count.!

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Uri attack of September 2016.

In September 18, 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a series of surgical strikes.

Vicky will undergo some para-military training for a month to bulk up some kilos before starting the shoot.

