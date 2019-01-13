Yami Gautam: Lot of hard work goes into getting right parts as an outsider

bollywood

Yami Gautam says as an outsider a lot of hard work goes into getting the right parts in Bollywood

Actress Yami Gautam says as an outsider a lot of hard work goes into getting the right parts in Bollywood. Yami on Saturday shared a tweet regarding her latest release "Uri" and her performance in the film.

"Thanks so much. As an actress and an outsider, a lot of hard work goes into getting the right parts and I am glad that you all are giving it so much love," Yami wrote.

Uri also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film is based on the 2016 Indian army’s surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. Bringing to screen one of the biggest events in the history of Indian Army, Uri depicts the reality behind the surgical strike by Indian Army on Pakistan.

Showcasing the story of the night that shook the entire nation, the units and short promos released by the makers showcase the dangerous operation initiated by the Indian Army in retaliation of the terrorist attack by Pakistanis in URI which killed 19 Indian soldiers.

After a blockbuster opening of 8.25 crore on its first day, and Rs 12 crore on its second day, Uri: The Surgical Strike is heading towards a blockbuster weekend as well. With the great opening weekend on box office Uri: The Surgical strike becomes the first hit of the year 2019

