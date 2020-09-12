Yami Gautam makes kajal with 'ghar ka ghee'

Yami Gautam is making innovative use of her time at home during lockdown. On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram that she has learnt to make kajal (kohl) the way her grandma used to do it.

"Having patiently observe my Naani as she would make ‘Kaajal' at home for us girls, whenever we would visit her during summer holidays, has left me with some really sweet memories- the fresh scent of the burnt oil wick, smeared with ghar-ka ghee & then stuffing it in a small antique container, which I still posses," Yami wrote.

"Finally, made ‘kaajal' myself today & the feeling took me back to those innocent & much-treasured memory lanes," she shared.

Along with it, she posted a picture of flaunting kohled eyes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever