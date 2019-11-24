Yami Gautam on Ginny Weds Sunny: Love is only for cosmetic use now

Going from strength to strength with every film, Yami Gautam is set to try her hand at a role she hasn't given a go at, until now. Exploring the romantic comedy genre with Ginny Weds Sunny, Gautam will play a true blue Delhi girl in a character that hasn't been defined by the clichés attached with women belonging to the northern city.



"The romantic comedies made in the industry are few. The ones I remember are Hum Tum (2004) and Love Aaj Kal (2009)," says Gautam when prodded about her decision to dabble in the genre. Gautam plays the daughter of a matchmaker, who finds life-partners for others but fails to find one for her daughter. "The mother finally plays a matchmaker to my Ginny and Vikrant's [Massey] Sunny. The film tries to explore modern relationships, in which the understanding of love sinks in late. It explores how love has become almost cosmetic today."



Vikrant Massey

Building chemistry with Massey was seamless given that the actor was "affable". "He is a fantastic actor and brings his own to the character. Even though the genre is not path-breaking, the story has not been built around the much-exploited boy-meets-girl concept."

