Yami Gautam recreates Neetu Singh's iconic look from the 70s

Yami Gautam's character Pari from her upcoming film Bala has been making quite the buzz. Very few people know that Yami's look from parts of the film is inspired by the classic song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from the film Khel Khel Mein. Yami wanted to pay a tribute to a song that she loves from the iconic 70s.

Yami Gautam's avatar and characters from the movie has been grabbing eyeballs and the Vicky Donor actress is loving the response. While her look is inspired by 70s Neetu Singh, she also wanted to bring her own style to the look. In Bala's version, Yami has jazzed up the look with a few additions like the polka dotted chiffon dress and a hairband.

Yami shared, "The 70s fashion is timeless and for Bala we took inspiration of that era and especially this song of Neetu ma'am, which is also one of my personal favourites. We have adapted it into a version that worked for the film but our source of inspiration was the era overall, which is a timeless period. I personally love the 70s and everything associated with it. The look and its idea of the specific sleeves, the short dresses, the hair accessories and polka dots were something that's classic of that time."

