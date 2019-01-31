Yami Gautam says her 'josh' is always very high

bollywood

Yami Gautam walked the ramp for Gauri & Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. While talking to the media, she said that her 'josh' (passion) is always high

Yami Gautam at LFW. Pic/Yami Gautam's official Instagram account

Uri: The Surgical Strike is still very much on people's mind, and everyone, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have been asking India 'How's the josh?' Yami Gautam, who played the role of an intelligence officer in the film, said that her 'josh' (passion) is always very high.

While walking the ramp for Gauri & Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, Yami told IANS, "My 'josh' is always very high. That's what has kept me going." The Vicky Donor actress tripped and slipped multiple times on the ramp due to her superfluous tulle gown, but not once did she let go of her confidence.

When asked where this confidence comes from, she said, "It just comes from the fact that you can know it can happen with anyone. I am not the first one. Even if you have seen anywhere internationally, these things do happen. The whole point is that whether in life or on the ramp, the show must go on."

All the praise and adulation Yami has got for her excellent performance in Uri has made her feel grateful. She added, "Be it a six-year-old kid to a 90-year-old, it's great how everyone has connected with the film and the kind of messages that we are getting, the videos that have come our way and the 'josh' that the entire country is feeling. I will never forget Uri..."

At one point, critics had pointed out the jingoism associated with films like Uri, but Yami said that that's not the case anymore. While there were certain questions before the film released, the same people who had been asking those questions said that there was nothing of the sort.

Check out some of the amazing pics of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

Also read: Yami Gautam: Jawans happy with our depiction of Forces

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever