Yami Gautam set to promote Zumba, see photos

Actress Yami Gautam has collaborated with Zumba expert Gina Grant to promote the fun fitness programme

Yami Gautam

They are creating some content together, and it will be released soon. Yami Gautam said in a statement: "I'm very excited to promote this amazing way to keep fit. Zumba is loved world over and to bring it to Inthe dia in this big way is what got me to come on board. I have always loved experimenting with different ways to find fun in my own personal fitness regime and Zumba combines the aesthetics of fitness with dance.

Yami Gautam at an event/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

"This breaks away from the monotony of gyms and regular workout. I am looking forward to work with Gina Grant. She is a world renowned expert and has worked with some great names in the West. Together we are looking forward to shake a leg and show the people the fun activity that Zumba is."

The actress last featured on the big screen in "Uri: The Surgical Strike."

