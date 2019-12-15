Yami Gautam to share screen space with Ajith in Boney Kapoor's Tamil film Valimai?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Boney Kapoor's production, Valimai, with South star Ajith has rolled in Hyderabad. Directed by H Vinoth, it was scheduled to take off earlier. However, the shooting did not happen due to unknown reasons.

Recently, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Ajith Kumar will play a police officer in Valimai, which is his second Tamil production venture. Buzz is Yami Gautam will be seen sharing screen space with Ajith. However, the makers haven't announced the female lead yet.

Earlier Boney Kapoor was quoted saying, "Valimai shoot will begin on December 13. Ajith plays a cop. It will be a Diwali 2020 release." He added that he doesn't believe in giving constant updates about his film. "The world should see my work and talk about it," he said.

Valimai marks Boney Kapoor's second collaboration with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. H. Vinoth, who had directed Nerkonda Paarvai, will also direct Valimai. If the grapevine is anything to go by, Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music and Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Nerkonda Paarvai was a box-office hit. The film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide and did exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu.

