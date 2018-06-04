Yami Gautam's cover-up act while exiting a salon in Mumbai

Yami Gautam has been prepping for Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Aditya Dhar's Uri



Yami Gautam

Over the weekend, Yami Gautam was spotted leaving a suburban hair salon with her head covered with a dupatta. Was she keen to hide her new look for one of her upcoming projects? The actor has been prepping for Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Aditya Dhar's Uri. While news and interviews of her transforming physically for the role in Uri has been doing the rounds, looks like the actress is gearing to go through a look transformation too and for which the actress was at the salon to work on her new look. Or was she not too happy with a haircut? Like they say, never change your stylist.

Yami Gautam talking about her role in Uri said, "The prep work for 'Uri' has just begun. Playing an intelligence officer on screen commands a certain degree of discipline and needs a body mannerism which is tough and MMA training will serve exactly that." The film is based on the Uri attacks of September 2016. Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer alongside actor Vicky Kaushal in the film.

