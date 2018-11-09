Yami Gautam's pollution-free Diwali plans for neighbourhood

bollywood

Yami Gautam is in Chandigarh to spend time with her family and friends for Diwali, and she has taken it upon herself to be an awareness ambassador of eco-friendly and pollution-free celebrations

Actress Yami Gautam is in Chandigarh to spend time with her family and friends for Diwali, and she has taken it upon herself to be an awareness ambassador of eco-friendly and pollution-free celebrations in her own neighbourhood.

Yami said in a statement: "Diwali is always something that brings me back home and each celebration is more special than the previous one. Diwali always brings back the fondest memories for me from Chandigarh. This time too I'm looking forward to the festivities back home."

"However, in the last few years the growing concern with pollution is something we mustn't ignore and that's why this Diwali, my friends and I have taken to make an initiative in our own neighbourhood to spread the message and importance of a less polluted Diwali. The idea is to keep the festive cheer alive without compromising the environment in any way".

On the work front, Yami is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming movie Uri. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes. Based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, Uri traces the significant event.

It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Produced by RSVP movies, Uri will hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.

