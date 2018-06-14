Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Teaser: The Deols take you on fun ride with Salman Khan

The teaser of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has released. The short clip promises to serve you with heavy doses of laughter with Salman Khan

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol in a still from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After playing a cameo in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, actor Salman Khan has also played a brief cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Ironically, the teasers of both the films - Zero and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se released on Thursday, which has literally made Salman Khan all over the place, along with his film Race 3 geared up for release on Friday.

The teaser of the film starring the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol promises to take everyone on a fun-filled ride of joy and laughter. It has the perfect blend of a Hindi entertainer. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Kriti Kharbanda plays Bobby's love-interest in the film. The posters of the film also gave a sneak-peek into what the characters in the film look like. What adds to the excitement is Salman Khan's entry as Mastana at the end of the teaser.

Watch the teaser here:

Titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the film will mark the return of Deol trio - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol - on the silver screen after 5 years. The quirky posters showed Deols sporting funny expressions, be it of mischief, of worry, or of frustration. The first film of the franchise was released in 2011 and the second part, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, came out in 2013.

The most recent poster showed the trio huddled up together looking like in the middle of pulling a prank. The film revolves around the trio of father and his two sons. While the father (essayed by Dharmendra) and one of his sons (Bobby) are conmen, the other son (Sunny) plays a righteous and strong man.

Helmed by Navaniat Singh, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters in Independence Day weekend, on August 15.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Dharmendra Wishes Salman Khan For Race 3

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates