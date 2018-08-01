Yamuna bank evacuees say government not giving adequate relief

To use toilet we have to walk over a kilometer. Also, there is no proper arrangement for water and food," she said

People shift from the banks of Yamuna river, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Twenty-six-year-old Premvati, a mother of three, is having a tough time making ends meet after her family was evacuated four days ago because of the rising water levels in the Yamuna. With the Yamuna flowing over the danger mark, her family is one of the many living in Chilla village who have been evacuated.

Breastfeeding her eight-month-old baby, inside a makeshift tent near Mayur Vihar, she complained about not getting adequate support from the government. "We were asked to evacuate four days ago. We moved here and have built a temporary tent along the roadside all on our own. To use toilet we have to walk over a kilometer. Also, there is no proper arrangement for water and food," she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever