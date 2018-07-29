Yamuna hits danger mark, evacuation starts

The Yamuna in Delhi was flowing above the danger mark at 205.06 metres, an Irrigation and Flood Control Department official said

Officials said over 10,000 people have been affected. Pic/PTI

With a flood threat looming large due to a swollen Yamuna river crossing the danger mark in Delhi, authorities on Saturday began to evacuate hundreds of persons affected by the rising water level, officials said.

The river water level rose as heavy rains continued in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with authorities releasing more water at Haryana's Hathnikund barrage during the day. The Yamuna in Delhi was flowing above the danger mark at 205.06 metres, an Irrigation and Flood Control Department official said.

Rain-related incidents kill 58 people in UP

Fifty-eight people have died and 53 others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the state, officials said yesterday.

