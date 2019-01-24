Yaseen grinds it out as Al Barkaat take lead

cricket

Yaseen Saudagar of Al Barkaat celebrates his half century yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Yaseen Saudagar notched up a patient half century and then returned to claim two wickets to put Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) in command on Day Two of the three-day MSSA-organised U-14 Giles Shield final against defending champions Rizvi Springfield at Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

Resuming Day Two at 83-7, Al Barkaat required another 28 runs to get past Rizvi's first innings total of 111 all out. Overnight batsmen Yaseen (26 not out) and Aryan Kumar (three not out) began the day cautiously and added 21 runs off 83 balls before the latter was caught in the cover region by Owais Khan off the bowling of Varun Ragji.

With just two wickets remaining, Yaseen decided to go for his shots. A fine boundary to long on off Ragji helped his side draw level with Rizvi's first innings total. The right-hander's 168-ball 57 not out propelled Al Barkaat to 123 — a first innings lead of 12 runs.

Yaseen's innings was laced with eight fours. Rizvi pacer Ravi Gupta and off-spinner Nishit Balla took three wickets each, while skipper Mohit Tanwar picked two wickets. "I was tense last night as I knew that it was up to me to guide my team past Rizvi's total. My coach told me that runs would come automatically if I stayed at the wicket. Hopefully, this [knock] turns out to be in a winning cause," Yaseen said.

In the second essay, Yaseen continued to excel, this time with the ball. He accounted for the wicket of Rizvi opener Roshan Kanojia (6). Off-spinner Aryan Shejule's double blow — dismissing Aayush Mhatre (17) and Krish Singh (32) in consecutive overs (both caught and bowled) — put the Bandra boys under pressure and Rizvi were soon reeling at 118-6. However, with Owais unbeaten on 53 there's still hope for a fight on the final day. At stumps, Rizvi were 168-7 in the second innings.

