Yash and Avanti Birla's daughter Shloka looks beautiful in this cocktail dress

Manish Malhotra

From the Indian names set to make their society debut at Le Bal Des Debutantes on November 24 is Shloka Birla, daughter of Yash and Avanti Birla. The ball and fashion event, held annually in Paris, brings together 20–25 girls and boys aged 16 to 22 from different countries.

For her big night, the youngster has chosen celeb favourite Manish Malhotra , who is a close friend of her mother, to design her outfit. "His work speaks for itself. It's a concoction of excitement and nerves since it's my first time on a platform as big as this, but I can't wait to be a part of it," says the excited Birla scion.

"When Avanti asked me to dress Shloka, I was delighted to take up her offer. We go back a long way; it was Yash and Avanti who persuaded me to first open a store in Mumbai. They showed tremendous confidence in me, and as they say, the rest is history. Shloka's look will essay glamour with spunk.

Since she is a vivacious personality with a petite frame, I've created a gold cocktail dress with delicate appliqué work and crystal drops, with a crystal belt. She will turn heads with the trail to make a theatrical entrance," the designer reveals about the outfit. By the looks of it, it will be a grand entrance indeed.

