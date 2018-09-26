Yash, Parikshit shine for Gavaskar XI

cricket

Ayush Jethwa (46) was the top-scorer for Vengsarkar XI. In reply, Gavaskar XI were 119 for two at stumps on the opening day of the three-day encounter, thanks to Jash Ganiga (38) and Ayush Singh (32 not out)

Former MCA president Ravi Sawant (third from left) with Dr HD Kanga League tournament secretary Navin Shetty and the four captains Ayush Jethwa (left), Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge and Ayush Zimre (right) prior to the Payyade U-16 selection tournament at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli yesterday

Left-ARM spinner Yash Kripal's five for 43 and leg-spinner Parikshit Dhanak's four for 21 helped Sunil Gavaskar XI bundle out Dilip Vengsarkar XI for 95 on Day One of the U-16 Payyade Trophy selection tournament at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli yesterday.

Meanwhile, riding on

Vedant Gadia's unbeaten 100, Rohit Sharma XI scored 190 against Sachin Tendulkar XI on the opening day of another match played at the same ground. Left-arm spinner Aman Manihar and Adhiraj Singh claimed four and three wickets respectively. In reply, Tendulkar XI were 27 for one at stumps.

