Yash, Parikshit shine for Gavaskar XI
Ayush Jethwa (46) was the top-scorer for Vengsarkar XI. In reply, Gavaskar XI were 119 for two at stumps on the opening day of the three-day encounter, thanks to Jash Ganiga (38) and Ayush Singh (32 not out)
Left-ARM spinner Yash Kripal's five for 43 and leg-spinner Parikshit Dhanak's four for 21 helped Sunil Gavaskar XI bundle out Dilip Vengsarkar XI for 95 on Day One of the U-16 Payyade Trophy selection tournament at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli yesterday.
Ayush Jethwa (46) was the top-scorer for Vengsarkar XI. In reply, Gavaskar XI were 119 for two at stumps on the opening day of the three-day encounter, thanks to Jash Ganiga (38) and Ayush Singh (32 not out).
Meanwhile, riding on
Vedant Gadia's unbeaten 100, Rohit Sharma XI scored 190 against Sachin Tendulkar XI on the opening day of another match played at the same ground. Left-arm spinner Aman Manihar and Adhiraj Singh claimed four and three wickets respectively. In reply, Tendulkar XI were 27 for one at stumps.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Serena Williams' journey from super champ to super mom