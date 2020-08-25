Yash Raj Films to launch new logo to celebrate 50 years of the banner

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is all set to have a new logo, marking the start of the 50-year celebration of the banner.

The logo will be unveiled by YRF chairman and managing director, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, on the 88th birth anniversary of his father, late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27. The new logo might be launched in all the official languages of India.

"YRF is a legacy company with a lot of history. The number of iconic films that they have in their library is outstanding. The company has given India so many superstars, many of whom they have found and nurtured. The 50 year celebrations of this company, thus, becomes a very special moment for the entire Hindi film industry," a trade source said.

"Adi is definitely unveiling a new, special logo to mark the big 50 year celebrations of the company. It will be unveiled by him on the 88th birth anniversary of his father, legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. It is definitely going to be a special moment. The new logo launch will mark the start of the 50 year celebrations from September 27th," the source added.

"YRF has entertained audiences pan India for 50 long years. It is not an ordinary feat. Their movies cut across languages and entertain all of India. Unveiling a new logo to mark the 50-year celebrations seems like a perfect start to Project 50!" the source added.

"We hear the logo will be released in all the 22 official languages of India. That would be a good gesture to thank the audience across all the states who have loved YRF films. Their movies, their stars have shaped the pop culture of India and such an acknowledgement will signify a big thank you from YRF," the source noted.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news