Yashasvi guides India into U-19 Asia Cup final

Mohit Jangra and Siddharth Desai grabbed three wickets apiece as India eked out a narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup here yesterday.

Opting to bat, India were all out for 172 in 49.3 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with a 69-ball 37 while Sameer Choudhary and Anuj Rawat contributed 36 and 35 respectively.

The Indians were able to defend the total, thanks to a disciplined bowling led by pacer Jangra and left-arm spinner Desai, who shared six wickets between them. Bangladesh were all out for 170. The duo ripped through the Bangladesh batting by claiming five out of their top six batsmen. Bangladesh were reduced to 65 for five but a 74-run partnership between Shamim Hossain (59) and Akbar Ali (45) took them nearer to a win.

