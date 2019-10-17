Yashasvi Jaiswal: Never thought I'd play a record knock

Teenaged opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's world record knock of 203 helped Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 39 runs in their last Elite Group 'A' league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bangalore yesterday.



The left-hander became the youngest male cricketer to crack a double ton in List-A cricket (domestic cricket between 40 to 60 overs) at the age of 17 years and 292 days. Thanks to Jaiswal's 154-ball 203 (17x4, 12x6) and Aditya Tare's 78 off 102 balls, Mumbai posted a mammoth 358 for three in 50 overs. In reply, Jharkhand were bowled out for 319 in 46.4 overs with Virat Singh's 77-ball 100 going in vain. For the winners, pacer Dhaval Kulkarni claimed five for 37 while medium pacer Shivam Dube and off-spinner Siddhesh Lad picked up two wickets each.

Jaiswal, who had scored two hundreds in the tournament (against Goa and Kerala) a few days ago, was glad to convert the third into a big knock yesterday. "I always wanted to play a big knock, which is a tradition in Mumbai cricket. I am glad that I succeeded," Jaiswal told mid-day over the phone from Bangalore yesterday. The young gun was super-excited to deliver the news of his double ton to his Mumbai-based coach Jwala Singh and parents back home at Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.

"I called Jwala sir, but he already knew about my knock. I then spoke with my mother and father [Kanchan and Bhupendra Kumar] to tell them about my performance. They were thrilled and said, 'aisehi khelte raho beta' [son, keep performing the same way]," said Jaiswal.



Yashasvi Jaiswal with coach Jwala Singh

However, Jaiswal, who scored two double hundreds for the Mumbai in U-19 team in four-day cricket, never expected to play such a knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. "I never thought I'd play a world record knock. I came to know about it [record] after the game. For me, my team's win is the most satisfying aspect," he added.



Jaiswal's coach Jwala credited his ward's consistent show to national junior chief selector Aashish Kapoor. "I think credit should go to Kapoor, who promoted him to open the innings during India's U-19 Sri Lanka tour earlier this year. On that tour, he failed to score runs while batting in middle order in first two games. But Aashish sir told him to open and he scored a century in that match. This gave him the confidence," said Jwala.

Brief scores

Mumbai 358-3 in 50 overs (Y Jaiswal 203, A Tare 78; V Tiwari 2-32) beat Jharkhand 319 all out in 46.4 overs (V Singh 100; D Kulkarni 5-37) by 39 runs

