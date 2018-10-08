Yashasvi Jaiswal's six-for helps India beat Sri Lanka to win U-19 Asia Cup title

cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 85 and six-wicket haul by spinner Harsh Tyagi help India beat Sri Lanka by massive 144 runs to claim sixth U-19 Asia Cup title

India U-19 players celebrate their Asia Cup win over Sri Lanka in Dhaka yesterday. Pic Courtesy: Acc's Twitter account

India rode on an all-round show to crush Sri Lanka by 144 runs and bag the under-19 Asia Cup title at the Sher-e-Bangla National stadium here yesterday. This was also India's sixth U-19 Asia Cup title after winning the tournament in 1989, 2003, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Opting to bat, good contributions from the top and middle order helped India put up a challenging 304-3 in 50 overs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Anuj Rawat (57) gave India a flying start as they added 121 runs in 25.1 overs. After Anuj's dismissal, Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 31 runs.

Yashasvi was the next to be dismissed in the 38th over as the Indian scorecard read 180-2. Padikkal followed 14 runs later. However, captain PrabhSimran Singh and Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 65 and 52 runs respectively as India gave their opponents a stiff target to chase.

In reply, Sri Lanka were off to a disastrous start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, thanks to left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi's 6-38. Sri Lanka never looked in control. Apart from Nishan Madushka (49) and Navod Paranavithana (48), all other batsmen failed to put up a good show against a lethal Indian bowling attack. Sri Lanka could only manage to reach 160 runs as the entire team collapsed like a pack of cards, facing only 39 overs.

