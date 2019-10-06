Yashraj Singh Tada enters the shoes of a Pageant Director with Miss Divine Beauty 2019

The wait is finally over. Miss Divine Beauty 2019 was held at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram. Tejaswini Manogna was crowned Miss Earth India and Surina Jaidka was crowned Miss Intercontinental India who will represent India at Miss Earth in Philippines and Miss Intercontinental in India respectively.

The credits for the huge success of the event after a 7-day long journey, in which the 26 contestants from all over India competed, goes to entrepreneur Yashraj Singh Tada.

Yashraj Singh Tada and his team not only organised the finale of the coveted beauty pageant but also were responsible for the events that took place during the journey, be it photoshoots, training sessions, travel, social work etc.

Being an entrepreneur, he took his company COD Studio onboard and worked on the pre-production of the event on the creative, technical and financial end. It was the result of his creativity that the event was applauded by all the presenters and judging panel which included international beauty queens like Karen Gallman, Miss Intercontinental 2018, Phuong Khanh, Miss Earth 2018, CEO Miss Intercontinental Detlef Tursies, Ace Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Pankaj Tripathi, Director

Along with directing the whole journey and event, he used his entrepreneurial and PR skills to get various sponsors for the event. Nyaro and COD studio, the companies owned by Yashraj Singh Tada, were one of the major sponsors of the event.

Therefore, for his all-rounded efforts he was facilitated on stage as 'The Man of the Event' by CEO of Divine Group Mr Deepak Agarwal and Mr Sunil Malkhani.

Yashraj Singh Tada said, "It was not just the directorship of the event full of glitz and glamour that interested me but it was the essence of beauty pageants with right PR which empowers and gives the right platform to young and talented woman to be and do what they want."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever