Yashwant Sinha attacks Narendra Modi, says people won't tolerate lies

Lauding Singh's "padyatra", Sinha said that present-day politicians do not want to work hard and consider themselves a national leader just by coming in public debates on televisions and talking to the media

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said that lies of someone occupying top office in the country does not go unnoticed, as people are smart enough to see through such lies.

"Politicians think public does not know anything and they can lie and get away with it. If a small man tells a lie, we may believe he is ignorant. But when someone sitting at the top position in the country speaks lies, he is not ignorant but is doing this with a purpose," Sinha said speaking at a rally here.

"People will not tolerate such lies anymore," added the former Minister at the "Jan Adhikar Rally", organised to mark the end of a "padyatra" conducted under the leadership of Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh.

"Going door to door to see people does not happen these days. Leaders now consider themselves a top figure just by speaking on television. They don't want to work hard," he said, adding: "Singh is different and the amount of hardwork he is doing can be done by a leader only if he really wants to do something for the nation."

Apart from Sinha and Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha was also present at the event.

Attacking the BJP, Kejriwal said if the Delhi government can reform the nation capital in so less time, "why can't the BJP sitting at the Centre?"

"Entire nation is unhappy with the BJP. People want change. This time you all should vote to defeat the BJP."

Kejriwal said that his party is supporting the demand of Uttar Pradesh to divide it into four parts for its better development.

Shatrughan Sinha also attacked the BJP, saying no party is bigger than the nation.

"I will say things which will benefit the nation and not any one party. Vote for the party which will work for the people."

He also said if telling truth is rebellion, then he is ready to be dubbed a rebel.

