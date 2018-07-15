Yasin Malik detained in Kashmir

Yasin Malik was released only on Saturday after 10 days in preventive detention

Yasin Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was detained by police on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. JKLF sources said Malik had gone to condole some bereaved families. While returning home, he was detained along with two associates.

Malik was released only on Saturday after 10 days in preventive detention.

