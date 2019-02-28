Yasin Merchant, Ishpreet Chadha win Khar Gym title

Updated: Feb 28, 2019, 09:21 IST | Agencies

The second-seeded Khar Gymkhana pairing of Ishpreet and Yasin defeated the top-seeded mixed team of Aditya Mehta and Dhvaj Haria by a 5-3 margin in the best-of-9-frame final

Ishpreet Singh Chadha (left) with Yasin Merchant

Ishpreet Singh Chadha played a significant role by winning five of the six frames he played, which ensured that he and his seasoned partner Yasin Merchant emerged champions of the Rustomjee Builders-Khar Gymkhana Snooker Shootout.

Yasin and Ishpreet were presented with the winner's trophy and a cash award of R1.2 lakh, while Aditya and Dhvaj had to be content with the runner-up cash award of Rs 60,000.

