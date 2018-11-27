Yasir takes 10 wickets in a day to destroy New Zealand

cricket

"I came from injury and didn't get the needed rhythm against Australia [last month] but now I am getting it and very happy to achieve this feat," he added

Yasir Shah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Neil Wagner in Dubai yesterday. Pic/AFP

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah wrecked New Zealand with a career best eight wicket haul as Pakistan sniffed victory on Day Three of the second Test here yesterday.

Yasir grabbed 8-41 in 12.3 overs which annihilated New Zealand to 90 all out in just 35.3 overs before taking two more wickets as New Zealand — following on — were 131-2 at stumps in their second innings.

Yasir dismissed opener Jeet Raval for two before accounting for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson caught behind for 30 to complete his third ten-wicket haul in the match.

Tom Latham (44) and Ross Taylor (49) were at the crease at stumps as New Zealand need another 197 runs to avoid an innings defeat while Pakistan can level the series by taking another eight wickets with two days to play.

New Zealand won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by four runs last week to gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The day belonged to Yasir, who rocked New Zealand in the first innings. He also became the first Pakistani to take 10 wickets in a single day, ninth in the world with England's left-arm spinner Johnny Briggs doing it twice.

"When I was coming to the ground I was thinking that I must get 10 wickets in the match, but never thought it will come in a single day," said Yasir.

"I came from injury and didn't get the needed rhythm against Australia [last month] but now I am getting it and very happy to achieve this feat," he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever