Yatin Karyekar and Rajendra Gupta to star in 'PM Narendra Modi'

Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar have joined the cast of the upcoming film PM Narendra Modi. Rajendra will be seen as Modi's father and Karyekar as Lakshman Rao Inamdar in the film, read a statement.

Though the shooting of Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi began in January, looks like the casting is still underway. Every few days, we hear of new additions to the biopic, which has Vivek Oberoi playing Modi.

Yesterday, it was announced that Rajendra Gupta will play Damodardas Modi, father of the PM, while Yatin Karyekar will be seen as Lakshman Rao Inamdar, better known as Vakil Sahib, one of the founding fathers of the RSS in Gujarat and Modi's political mentor.

The film is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi, whose son actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Modi.

"I feel extremely honoured to play the role of role of Mr Narendra Modi's father. This role is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. I was overwhelmed when Sandip Ssingh offered me the role," Rajendra said.

Yatin also added: "I am extremely happy and proud to be associated with a film of this stature. I can't wait for the film to come out and receive it's due.Shoot of this film has been one of the most memorable ones."

To this, Ssingh said: "We all are very happy and content with the way both the actors have performed in the film."

